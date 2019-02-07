A star was born for Alicia Keys when she teamed up with James Corden for a musical parody on the Late Late Show!

ET caught up with this year's GRAMMYs host at the award show's red carpet rollout on Thursday, where she gushed about the talented host's singing chops. The pair put their own spin on the Star Is Born hit "Shallow" on Wednesday's show, where Corden offered some advice from his past as a two-time host of the musical awards.

"First of all, Corden can sing," Keys told ET of the pair's rehearsal process. "I said, 'What?' 'Cause at first, I was like, oh boy I'm gonna have to hold back and not make him look too bad. And then he was, like, kind of blowing and he had harmonies and, in fact, he was better than me!"

"I was like, wait a minute, can I rehearse one more time? He's better than me," she joked. "We definitely took our time and passed it off and found moments where we were like, wait maybe you should take this, maybe I should take this. It was really fluid."

The hilarious parody featured Corden, who has hosted the last two GRAMMY Awards, standing at Keys' piano as the pair took on Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's GRAMMY-nominated single from their hit remake — which is also up for Best Original Song at this year's Oscars

"Try not to be scared, act like you've been there," Corden offered on the bridge, before Keys responded, "You know I've won 15 times?"

Last month, Keys opened up to ET about hosting the GRAMMYs after Corden, saying, “I am thrilled! It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

And while she sang to Corden about needing advice on The Late Late Show, she confidently told ET of the past hosts, “No, I don’t need any advice from them!”

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Keys and James Corden’s ‘Shallow’ Parody Is So Beautiful

Alicia Keys’ Sons Couldn’t Care Less That She’s Hosting the GRAMMYs: Watch Their Hilarious Reaction!

Alicia Keys Is Hosting the GRAMMYs, and She Doesn't Need Any Advice

Related Gallery