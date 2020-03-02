James Lipton is being remembered by some of the very stars he interviewed. After news broke on Monday that the iconic Inside the Actors Studio host had died at the age of 93 following a battle with bladder cancer, stars quickly took to social media to honor the late legend.

"There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with," Kedakai Turner, Lipton's wife, told multiple news outlets after his death.

Bravo host Andy Cohen was one of the first stars to publicly acknowledge Lipton's passing on social media, tweeting, "#JamesLipton was a warm, meticulous man with a great appreciation of the arts and wicked sense of humor. He was the face of Bravo who delivered us one-of-a-kind interviews with a breadth of superstars. He was always so kind to me when he found out how much I love Diana Ross, he insisted on taking me to see her in concert. He really cared about what he did. If you got booked on his show, it meant you’d made it, and had the talent to back it up. What a good guy. James Lipton will be missed."

2. when he found out how much I love Diana Ross, he insisted on taking me to see her in concert. He really cared about what he did. If you got booked on his show, it meant you’d made it, and had the talent to back it up. What a good guy. James Lipton will be missed. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 2, 2020

Here are more star reactions:

Rest in peace, James Lipton. He was interested in the actor’s process, which was so refreshing. pic.twitter.com/nipXbfBoCY — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) March 2, 2020

Oh, my heart. I too

worked with him on Arrested Development. He revered actors and the process. And what a wonderful guy. He will missed. #RipJamesLiptonhttps://t.co/KM1DKodg3N — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) March 2, 2020

R.I.P. James Lipton. He made you want to tell him everything. — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) March 2, 2020

I got to work with him on arrested development and he was a lovely person. A long, full life. https://t.co/D2q9SbkUhN — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 2, 2020

I dreamed of one day being interviewed by you. Glad I got to fangirl you 2 years ago. Your show made a tremendous impact. Thank you, #JamesLipton. Rest well. #RipJamesLipton James Lipton Dies: ‘Inside The Actors Studio’ Host Was 93 https://t.co/kEDk16w7n5 via @Deadline — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) March 2, 2020

RIP, James Lipton.



93 years is an incredible gift, but you will be sorely missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/MVULOecTeR — Samantha Strelitz (@samstrelitz) March 2, 2020

When I couldn’t afford acting classes, I would watch his show non-stop to learn and feel like I was a part of a community. Thank you so much James Lipton, Interviewer Who Let Stars Shine, Dies at 93 https://t.co/GkNTK1lbnQ — conrad ricamora (@conradricamora) March 2, 2020

You were always one of us and you were always there for us.



You will be missed, James Lipton. pic.twitter.com/CfDB8PU1uR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 2, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of my friend and great guy James Lipton. We got to know each other on the set of the Apprentice in 2012 and from then on he was kind enough to make bringing my kids and me with his family to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular an annual tradition. pic.twitter.com/uaEsu2piUu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 2, 2020

I dreamed of being interviewed one day by James Lipton. He is an absolute legend and was a master of his craft. I will always be inspired by his professionalism, focus on his guests, and deep knowledge.



From one James to another - Rest in Peace you wonderful, wonderful soul. <3 https://t.co/M4Ly1jc6Bq — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) March 2, 2020

What an amazing man, I adored James Lipton. Was obsessed with ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ still am. Thank you. RIP. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZcBXlNHEEU — Jo Hartley (@MissJoHartley) March 2, 2020

RIP James Lipton, 93, host of "Inside The Actors Studio."

Interviewed all the greats, and did so with such skill , intelligence & charm. An absolute master of his craft, always so well prepared.

His favourite actor? Charlie Chaplin.

Why? 'He was the best, a genius.' pic.twitter.com/hSfcsrz4QD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2020

ET has reached out to Lipton's team regarding his death.

