Jamie Foxx is back at work on a new movie just months after his mysterious health scare.

The actor was photographed on the set of his upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, over the weekend, working on reshoots alongside co-star Cameron Diaz.

Foxx and Diaz were filming a physical scene in which they had to jump out of a van and run into a building, proving that the actor is on the mend from last year's ailment.

News of Foxx's hospitalization first surfaced last April. Though the nature of his medical emergency has not yet been disclosed, a few months later, he shared a tearful three-minute video in which he spoke directly into the camera, offering thanks for all the support he's received since the health scare and sharing a few details about the frightening experience.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he said.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that," he explained. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

Backgrid

Diaz recently opened up about filming the project -- which marks her first return to acting since 2014's Annie -- during an interview with Molly Sims and Emese Gormley on their podcast, Lipstick on the Rim.

"It's like riding a bike," she said of performing.

"My husband and I made the decision for our family," she said of her choice to accept the role, with the support of husband Benji Madden. "It was really about what our family needed. We had been in COVID, our daughter was three months old when COVID started. She was wanting -- we wanted to kind of get out in the world. Like, have to get out in the world kind of thing."

Back in Action, which also stars Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson, is set to premiere on Netflix.

