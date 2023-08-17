Jamie Foxx is on the mend. The Oscar winner posted a series of snapshots on Wednesday looking serene and refreshed as he continues to open up about his journey of recovery after a recent health scare.

"You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself…" he captioned the Instagram carousel. "It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays"

News of Foxx's hospitalization first surfaced on April 12 and, while the Day Shift actor has not publicly disclosed the nature of his health troubles, he has recently been opening up about his recovery on social media.

In his latest post, Foxx leans against the side of a wooden hut, wearing a relaxed white T-shirt, knit bucket hat and aviators.

Jeremy Renner was among the top commenters on Foxx's new post, writing: "Bless you my friend !!!❤️❤️."

Renner himself has spent the entirety of 2023 rehabilitating after a snowplow accident on New Year's Day nearly took his life.

Earlier this month, Foxx honored his younger sister, Deidra Dixon, on her birthday while crediting her with saving his life.

"You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason" Foxx wrote. "And without you I would not be here."

The actor added, "Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."

On July 22, the 55-year-old actor shared a tearful three-minute video in which he speaks directly into the camera, offering thanks for all the support he's received since the health scare and sharing a few details about the frightening experience.

"I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he shared.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that man," he explained. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

The Strays actor also made sure to shut down a few of the rumors that he'd seen about his condition, confirming that he is not "blind" or "paralyzed."

"I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well," he admitted. "But I’m coming back and I’m able to work."

Foxx teared up as he became visibly emotional about the journey.

"I know they talk about people crying on videos," he said. "You can do a take two -- I'm not gonna do a take two. It is what it is. If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it's because it's been tough, man. I've been sick, man. But now I've got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

Foxx wrapped up his comments by saying, "I'm here on Earth because of some great people. I'm here on Earth because of God, man. I'm on my way back."

Back in April, Foxx's 29-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced her father's hospitalization via social media. A month later, Corinne revealed that the star had been out of the Atlanta hospital, where he was receiving treatment "for weeks" and "recuperating." So much so that Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

After being released from the hospital, Foxx entered a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago and had remained in the area for weeks after.

