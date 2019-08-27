Fans of The Sopranos got a very special treat on Monday night!

Some of the show's stars, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Drea de Matteo and Vincent Pastore, took the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards to present Best Pop award and celebrate the awards show coming to New Jersey, the setting of HBO's acclaimed show. Not to mention marking 20 years since The Sopranos went on the air.

Before presenting the award to the Jonas Brothers, the trio exchanged a few clever lines, including Pastore demanding an award for himself, even jokingly intimating that "it would be a shame if the power went out" at the Prudential Center. Sigler then told her former co-star to "take it easy" because there were "a lot of witnesses in this place."

Before taking the stage, ET's Keltie Knight spoke with 38-year-old Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano, on the red carpet, where she shared her excitement to mark the big anniversary at the awards show.

"We're where it all started in Jersey, so how cool that they want The Sopranos to be here," she said. "We're representing a lot of cast members that aren't here, but I get to be with Drea and Vinnie. It's so cool!"

When asked about the upcoming Sopranos film prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, Sigler offered a glowing endorsement for Michael Gandolfini, who will be playing a younger version of his late father, James Gandolfini's central role on show, Tony Soprano.

"You will not see me at all," she said when asked if she'll be involved, adding, "I know it will be fabulous and wonderful and Michael Gandolfini is a star in the making and I just can't wait to watch it like everybody else."

The film, which is set to arrive on Sept. 25, 2020, centers around the Newark riots of the 1960s and Tony's formative years.

Sigler also took a moment to share her admiration for her close friend, Selma Blair, who has been open and honest about her MS diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

"Look, I think she's an incredible human," she said. "Watching her through this journey, I mean, she's doing what I'm trying to do and all of us are trying to, it's just being candid and open and transparent because, whether you're dealing with chronic illness or not, that inspiring people to be who you are, not ashamed. The world will show up and support you… She's so beautiful and brave to share her current journey of what she's going through."

ET also chatted with Pastore and de Matteo separately on the carpet, who both shared their reactions to being chosen to represent The Sopranos on the awards show.

"I thought it was going to be all of us. I didn't know it was going to be the three of us," de Matteo said, before joking of their characters, "Two dead people and one alive one."

She also lamented that she and her family "came all the way to see Lil Nas X do 'Old Town Road,' 3000 miles, and he didn't do it." As viewers know, Nas performed "Panini" instead at the star-studded awards show.

When asked about the show's reunion and visiting New Jersey, Pastore told ET: "Twentieth anniversary of The Sopranos. Everything got rejuvenated. It's insane. It all started with the big HBO bash. I've been in Australia already with Michael Imperioli and Steve [Van Zandt, presumably]. We're going to Great Britain. It's insane but to be here in Newark, where we whacked a lot of people, and did what we had to do. It's really cool."

See highlights from the VMAs in the clip below.

