Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to make an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen!

On Wednesday, Andy Cohen took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of him with Britney Spears.

"That time @sarahjessicaparker brought me backstage to meet @britneyspears! (I aged, she didn’t.)," the host captioned the photo. That was when the former Zoey 101 leading lady decided to jokingly invite herself and her sister onto the Bravo talk show.

"That time Me and B were on WWHL........." Jamie, 28, wrote. Cohen took notice of her reply, and commented back: "Spears girls on WWHL!"

Additionally, jumping onboard the conversation was also Bravo's official Instagram page, writing, "I THINK YOU ALL KNOW WHO THIS IS...GIVE IT UP FOR HER! @britneyspears ❤️."

Instagram

Meanwhile, Jamie has been sharing photos from her time with her sister's two boys. Last week, she posted a video of her many adventures with her nephews, 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden, as well as her two kids, 11-year-old Maddie and 1-year-old Ivey. "COUSINS VACA 2019," Jamie Lynn captioned the video. "Couple lost credit cards💳, & a visit to the ER🏥, but made many more good memories that we will have forever."

See more of their family vacation in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Shares Adorable Pic at Disneyland with Sons Sean and Jayden

Britney Spears Gushes Over 'Hot' Boyfriend Sam Asghari: 'I Can't Believe I Wake Up Every Morning to This Man'

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Video of Sister Britney's Kids Enjoying a 'Cousins Vacation'

Related Gallery