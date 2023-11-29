In a surprising turn of events, Jamie Lynn Spears has made a sudden exit from the ITV reality series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here due to undisclosed medical reasons.

The U.K. broadcaster officially confirmed her departure on social media without providing specific details regarding the nature of her health concerns. The announcement came through the show's official X account, stating, "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities. #ImACeleb."

Jamie Lynn, widely recognized for her roles on Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias, had been one of the 10 celebrity contestants who ventured into the Australian outback at the beginning of the month.

The actress recently showcased her versatility by participating in ABC's Dancing With the Stars and taking part in Fox's Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test earlier this year. Additionally, fans can anticipate her return for the DWTS season finale, scheduled to air on Tuesday, Dec. 5 on ABC.

The unexpected departure unfolded during Tuesday night's episode, where Jamie Lynn emotionally expressed her desire to leave the jungle. "I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much. I hate it, I hate it, I hate it here. This place is where people go to have the worst days of their lives. Dear God, please help me to make it. I think I’ve got to leave, I think I’ve got to leave," she confessed to her fellow campmates.

In a previous episode, Jamie Lynn recalled a challenging time in her life. She told French TV personality Fred Sirieix about life in the spotlight with her sister, Britney Spears.

Fred, who didn't know much of the Spears' family history, asked Jamie Lynn how both she and Britney became so famous.

"My mom literally believed that we were the best in the world," Jamie Lynn said of Lynne Spears. "I think [when] we grew up, all we ever did was sing and dance. That was kind of our whole household. That's how we were."

That led Jamie Lynn to audition for Nickelodeon's All That. After a years-long stint on that show, Jamie Lynn landed the leading role on Zoey 101. The hit series ended in dramatic fashion when Jamie Lynn got pregnant with her eldest child, Maddie, who's now 15.

"I got pregnant and I decided to keep the baby," Jamie Lynn said. "I had a baby and the whole world was like, 'You're a s**t. You're horrible. Your life's over.' I got pregnant young. I was on a kids' show. They had a lot going on, but I think [my parents] were just sad that I was in that situation. But also, it's your baby having a baby."

ABC/Andrew Eccles

Amid Jamie Lynn's pregnancy, she "had to go hide away for a long time" because the press was relentless.

"I moved to Mississippi and literally hid. I put a gate around me. I had 20 paparazzi on me every day. They wouldn't leave me alone. They came and lived in Mississippi in the middle of nowhere," she said. "It was horrible. I hated it so much. I just wanted to be normal, because I wanted my baby to be normal."

As all that was going on, Jamie Lynn said "everybody told me I was going to be a horrible mom, so I was like, 'I gotta raise this baby by myself.' And so I did."

