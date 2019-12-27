Jamie Lynn Spears is throwing it way back!

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself with her sister, Britney Spears, and two other famous faces all the way back from 2001.

Justin Timberlake, who was dating Britney at the time, as well as Natalie Portman were also in the pic, which was taken at the New York City release party of Britney, the singer's 2001 album.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

In the epic image, Justin, Natalie and Britney are all mid laugh as they look down at Jamie Lynn, who was 10 at the time.

"Nothing like childhood memories.... #FBF #YoungJL," Jamie Lynn captioned the pic.

Britney and Justin first met while starring on The Mickey Mouse Club and years later dated from 1999 to 2002. After their shocking split, Justin released "Cry Me A River," which is thought to be about his relationship with Britney.

In October, Natalie shared how she came to become friends with Britney.

"We, very coincidentally, were understudies for the same show when we were kids. So we both were, like, child actresses," the Oscar winner shared while on A Little Late With Lilly Singh. "And she understudied and then she got the part in The Mickey Mouse Club and she left and I took over for her. And so then when we were, like, 18 and both of us had had different careers -- she obviously became a pop icon and I was acting -- and then we met up again and we were like, 'We both had the same first job. That's wild.'"

Watch the video below for more on Britney.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Lance Bass on Whether Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears Will Make New Music Together This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Natalie Portman Shares How She Became Friends With Britney Spears

Inside Britney Spears' Holiday Plans With Her Sons (Exclusive)

Britney Spears Calls Out Trolls Who 'Say the Meanest Things' Online: 'Just Keep It to Yourself'

Related Gallery