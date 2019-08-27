Jamie Lynn Spears is ready for Zoey Brooks to make a comeback!

The 28-year-old actress and musician took to Instagram on Tuesday, several days after it was announced that another teen icon, Lizzie McGuire, was returning to the small screen.

“When Zoey heard about Lizzie’s reboot… #Zoey101 #SoundOn,” Spears captioned a funny clip.

In the video, Hilary Duff’s Lizzie is seen jamming out to her show's opening theme song. It then cuts to a very upset Zoey (Spears) as Justin Bieber’s “That Should Be Me” plays in the background.

The lyrics are particularly amusing: “This is so wrong I can’t go on ’til you believe that that should be me.”

This isn’t the first time Spears has shared her enthusiasm for a potential reboot of her Nickelodeon series. Back in July, reports of a Zoey 101 reboot came out, which seemed to be welcome news to the star.

“Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people 🤝😉 #Zoey101,” she wrote alongside screenshots of the reboot speculation.

Shortly after her post, the cast, minus Spears, reunited for a dinner and sing-along video, which they sent to the show’s star.

“Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I’m lame and fell asleep… thank y’all for the video and hope to see y’all very soon,” Spears captioned the sweet video.

For more on the Lizzie reboot, watch the clip below:

