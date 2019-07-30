The Zoey 101 gang is back together!

On Monday night, several of the cherished Nickelodeon show's stars reconvened for a special dinner, including Christopher Massey, Sean Flynn, Paul Butcher, Matthew Underwood, Victoria Justice and more.

Naturally, several touching photos from the reunion found their way online, showing the actors joking and reminiscing 11 years after the show went off the air.

"Catching up on old memories," Massey, aka Michael Barret, captioned a photo of him and several of his former co-stars kicking back together. "This is wild and I don't have words for the emotion I have for these people," Erin Sanders, aka Quinn Pensky, wrote alongside another group photo.

However, one cast member was noticeably absent from the evening's festivities -- Zoey Brooks herself, Jamie Lynn Spears. The actress posted a touching clip of partgoers all proclaiming, "Hi Jamie! We miss you. We wish you could be here and we hope to see you soon."

But, arguably the best comes directly after, when the whole group breaks into song, belting out the theme from their show.

"Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I'm lame and fell asleep.... thank y'all for the video and hope to see y'all very soon♥️😉," Spears captioned the touching post. She also included a screenshot that confirms she did indeed miss multiple calls from the group.

This sweet reunion comes less than a week after a report surfaced that a Zoey 101 reboot could be on the way. The new show would reportedly follow Zoey and her pals after high school.

Spears posted an image of the story, writing, "Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people🤝😉 #Zoey101." The show went off the air in 2008.

Check out all the photos from the dinner party up above.

