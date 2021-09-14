Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler are spending more time together. The pair posed for pictures together during a night out in Nashville last week and were seen staying close to each other the entire night, a source tells ET.

"Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler attended the opening of The Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar in Nashville on Wednesday," the source says. "They arrived together and stayed close all evening while they enjoyed the VIP Lounge area with friends."

They were all smiles as they posed for a photo, with One Tree Hill alum putting her arm around the former NFL star's waist in the snap.

Kramer and Cutler sparked dating rumors earlier this month when they were reported to be going on dates in Nashville, where they both live. Last week, ET reported that Cutler's ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, blocked Kramer after finding out that the pair had gone on a date.

"Jana and Jay did go out on a date in Nashville," the source confirmed to ET ahead of their Sept. 8 outing. "Kristin believed that her and Jana were friends and has blocked Jana on Instagram in response to this happening. Kristin is moving on and doing her own thing."

The source also claimed, "Jay knew Kristin would find out about his and Jana's date and he is trying to make Kristin jealous and it's not going to work."

However, a second source tells ET that 37-year-old Kramer and 34-year-old Cavallari are not close.

"Jana has never thought of Kristin as a close friend and only as an acquaintance who she has met a few times," the source said.

Cavallari has since moved on with country singer Chase Rice. Cutler and Cavallari announced their decision to split after 10 years together in a joint statement last April, while Kramer's divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, was finalized in July.

