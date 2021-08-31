Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Country Singer Chase Rice

Kristin Cavallari has a new man in her life! The Uncommon James owner is dating country singer Chase Rice, a source tells ET.

"Kristin and Chase Rice have been seeing each other casually. They have hung out in Nashville and are having a good time together and getting to know each other," the source says.

With the relationship being so new, the source adds that "Kristin is not in a rush get into a serious relationship. She is doing her thing and enjoying herself. Kristin remains focused on her kids and being the best mom possible, as well as her businesses and work."

While 34-year-old Cavallari and 35-year-old Rice, who are both based in Nashville, have yet to confirm the relationship, they have been seeing each other for over a month.

The news comes a few months after the former reality TV star was linked to comedian Jeff Dye.

"They haven't split up because they aren't fully together and never have been," a source told ET in March.

Cavallari later confirmed that she was single on her Instagram Story in July after rumors that she was involved in a love triangle began to swirl around the internet.

"I'm not dating anybody. I haven't been dating anybody for months," Cavallari, who was linked to Dye following her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler, shared.

In her Instagram message, Cavallari added that she's "really enjoyed being single," and warned her fans not to trust the stories that have been circulating about her.

Cavallari and Cutler called it quits in April 2020 after 10 years together.

