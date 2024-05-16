Jane Seymour addressed misconceptions about her experiences with cosmetic surgery and opened up about her boyfriend during a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

"I'm gonna clear the air here so you get it accurate because there's things called factoids where they take half a quote and turn it into something else," Seymour prefaced, highlighting her intention to set the record straight.

Reflecting on her past decisions regarding cosmetic procedures, Seymour began by recounting her journey with eye bags. Seymour then delved into an intriguing anecdote about her time as a James Bond girl. "When I was cast as a James Bond girl, I had two different colored eyes, so I was going to be, you know, fired. I was fired from my first job for having two different colored eyes. I have a green eye and a brown eye. That’s supposed to be wrong," she revealed, shedding light on the challenges she faced early in her career.

Continuing her narrative, Seymour candidly addressed her decision to undergo breast augmentation. "I did have apparently the smallest breasts that you could possibly buy. They didn't actually exist. They were on special order," she disclosed.

Jane Seymour - Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Seymour emphasized her belief in personal autonomy regarding cosmetic enhancements. "I think everyone should do whatever they want. Ok? I'm an actress," she declared.

Seymour revealed her beauty secrets: "Now if I want to look younger, I put bangs…that’s my secret weapon. Nothing permanent."

Seymour also shared the heartwarming story of how she crossed paths with her "extraordinary" boyfriend, John Zambetti.

"I was very, very single. And a girlfriend said, 'You must come out with me,' and I went, 'Look, I'm 73, I don't think I'm going out or doing anything. I'm done with guys, it’s not happening,'" Seymour recounted, reflecting on her initial reluctance to dive back into the dating world.

Despite her reservations, fate had other plans. Seymour recalled, "This guy walks past me" at a club in Malibu, California during their night out. Little did she know, this fleeting moment would mark the beginning of something special.

"The next thing I know, a mutual friend of ours, who's a rapper called Shwayze, calls and says, 'Hey, I'm performing there next week. Do you want to come? I've got someone I want you to meet,'" Seymour continued.

Seymour explained, "So I go, and Shwayze does his thing, and I'm there with Shwayze’s grandmother, and this guy says, 'I think we're supposed to meet.' And I looked at him and went, 'Yes, we are.' That's the answer, right? I was told I was supposed to meet someone."

Jane Seymour and her boyfriend - Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In an essay for Cosmopolitan's "Sex After 60" digital issue in January, Seymour revealed why the sex she's having with her boyfriend is better than any other intimacy she's experienced over her four marriages and several relationships.

"Sex right now is more wonderful and passionate than anything I ever remember because it is built on trust, love, and experience," Seymour wrote. "I now know myself and my body, and John has had his own experiences in his life -- it's not like when you're younger... The older I get, the more sex is built on emotional intimacy, on having shared the ups and downs of life with someone -- our feelings, our joys, our sadness, our mutual passions, and desire."

"After 60, you come to realize that intimacy can also be self-serving," she added. "... Sure, loving touch changes according to what abilities you have physically as you age, but it's certainly not something you give up just because you're a certain age. Your sex life doesn't need to end at 60. At the end of the day, everyone is looking for something that puts blood into a certain area. When you can figure that out, well, you're going to be a happy camper. (And bonus: You're not going to get pregnant, right?)"

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star acknowledged that there's "a stigma" around sex and aging and noted that while some people give up physically, mentally, and emotionally as they get older, she wrote that she's come to realize that "life can only get better when you are open-minded and you listen to your body and to yourself."

"The crazy thing is, right now, I feel like I'm both experienced and 16 years old," Seymour, who posed for Playboy when she was 67, wrote. "I truly feel sex and intimacy is better at my age than it ever was before. I actually mean that. And it took being single after my marriages to learn that I don't have to disappear for sex and romance to click."

Seymour and Zambetti went Instagram official in October, with Seymour writing that she's "never been happier."

