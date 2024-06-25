Janel Parrish is making a candid admission about her health in hopes of helping others.

On Tuesday, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 35, revealed that she underwent surgery after finding out that she has endometriosis.

In a photo posted on her Instagram Story that shows her holding husband Chris Long's hand, the actress shared the news with her fans.

Janel Parrish revealed that she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with endometriosis. - Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

"I usually keep my private life private...but I wanted to share this if it can help other women suffering to know they're not alone," she wrote. "After months of excruciating pain and not knowing why, I was diagnosed with Endometriosis and underwent surgery to remove cysts and scar tissues as a result of the disease."

Parrish continued her message with optimism for other women who may be battling the disease.

"To my endo sisters, there is so little information out there about this and there is no cure...so it is easy for us to feel helpless, scared and alone. Seeing other women posting about their experiences made ME feel stronger," she wrote. "I hope this helps to keep the conversation about Endo open and flowing, so we can raise awareness and lift each other up. We ARE strong and we got this. I got you, love J."

According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis "is an often painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It often affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis. Rarely, endometriosis growths may be found beyond the area where pelvic organs are located. Endometriosis can cause pain, especially during menstrual periods. Fertility problems also may develop. But treatments can help you take charge of the condition and its complications."

Janel Parrish shared a picture from the hospital after endometriosis diagnosis. - Janel Parrish/Instagram

Parrish didn't share any additional information about her condition or the timeline of the surgery.

Earlier this month, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before actress shared a photo dump of "Life lately," which included pics of her with her dogs, friends and cuddled close to her husband, whom she wed in 2019.

Prior to her post, Parrish did not hint at any ongoing health issues.

The PLL star is not the only celebrity who's been candid about their journey with endometriosis. Bindi Irwin, Halsey and Corinne Foxx have all gone public with their diagnosis and the affects it has had on their bodies.

