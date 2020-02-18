Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes may be the only ones who know the truth about whether or not they're actually married.

Over the weekend, speculation started that the Bachelor in Paradise stars had tied the knot, thanks to comments on social media. Then, on Tuesday, a promo video for The Lovebirds dropped, featuring Unglert speaking about being a married man in a conversation with the movie's stars, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, and fellow Bachelor alums, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti.

"He keeps saying that they got married when they were in Europe and he broke his leg and I'm thinking that possibly really did happen," Iaconetti says in the video.

"I was in Switzerland for a couple of weeks after [the accident] 'cause I couldn't fly," Unglert replies. "I don't understand why being married to my wife is a controversial thing but... it's more satire than anything." ET has reached out to Unglert and Miller-Keyes for comment.

Haibon and Iaconetti, meanwhile, exclusively tell ET that Unglert ordered a wedding band off of Amazon, and has been wearing it for about a month. The couple hung out with Unglert and Miller-Keyes over the weekend on a trip to Lake Tahoe, where the rumored newlyweds said they were going to look for a ring for Miller-Keyes at an antique store.

"I question all the time what the wedding band means and when Caelynn is getting her own. He used to say he didn’t ever want to get married, and now he’s saying with this relationship, he’s giving marriage a second thought," Iaconetti shares.

"Dean keeps saying they’re married. All of their friends are confused and no one knows the truth. I don’t think they are married, but truly, I have no idea for sure," Haibon says. "We’re as confused as anybody because when we talk to them about it, they’re so coy and we have no idea; they don’t answer the question -- are you guys married or not?"

Haibon says Unglert's comment in The Lovebirds promo "100 percent" wasn't to help promote the movie -- and that he thinks there's a chance Unglert and Miller-Keyes actually tied the knot.



"Maybe it all went down after his ski accident," he suggests of the Switzerland trip that left Unglert with a broken leg. "An accident like that can really change your perspective. I feel like grateful isn’t even a strong enough word to describe how he felt about Caelynn then. She flew in to take care of him and it was a very meaningful act."



"I honestly think their relationship is getting stronger by the day, and if I had to guess what this is, it’s Dean showcasing a certain level of commitment that he wants to show Caelynn," Haibon continues. "Dean is now known for being a guy who doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage, and here he is -- I think they’re just kind of doing their own thing. And everyone is losing their minds -- just tell us!"

Iaconetti says she's interviewed Unglert and Miller-Keyes separately for her Almost Famous podcast, but that they've refused to do an interview together. "They know they’re somehow messing with us. They know it’s funny. They want us to talk about it," she guesses.

"My instinct is they’re probably not married, but I think they’re in the engagement stage," she theorizes. "I think he’s wearing a ring to show his commitment to her."

Unglert and Miller-Keyes started dating last summer on Bachelor in Paradise. See more on the pair in the video below.

