Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Welcome Daughter Navy Rome

Congrats to Jason Aldean!

The "You Make It Easy" singer welcomed his second child with wife Brittany Kerr on Monday, he announced on Instagram. The couple are already parents to 1-year-old son Memphis, while Aldean also shares two daughters, 15-year-old Keeley and 11-year-old Kendyl with his ex-wife, Jessica.

"Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess. 👸🏼," Aldean captioned the precious first photo of his new baby girl.

Kerr posted the same photo to her Instagram, writing, "We welcomed our daughter Navy Rome into the world today at 12:45pm✨ 7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness💕 We love you so much baby girl!!"

Aldean and Kerr announced she was pregnant with their second child together in July, and the next month, revealed they were having a baby girl.

ET spoke with the pair at the 2018 CMT Awards in June, where they gushed about how Aldean's older daughters have become the best big sisters to Memphis.

"They love him, the girls are great with him," the country singer shared, adding that sometimes they'll be looking for their son and "the 10-year-old's got him, changing his diaper."

"It’s like a live baby doll for them," Kerr chimed in. "It’s fun. It's like they get to play house."

See more in the video below.

