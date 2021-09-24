Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Split Four Months After Son's Birth
Jason Derulo Opens Up About ‘Incredible’ Journey of Fatherhood (…
MTV VMAs 2021: All the Best Moments
JLo, Billie, and Rihanna Shine at 2021 Met Gala, 'Masked Singer'…
Doja Cat Fashionably Soars as MTV VMAs Host, Britney Spears Gets…
MTV VMAs 2021: Best New Artist Preview
Walker Hayes Opens Up About 'Fancy Like' Success on TikTok (Excl…
Kenya Moore Opens Up About Gregg Leakes' Memorial and Friendship…
Natalia Bryant Opens Up About Dad Kobe Bryant's Lasting Legacy i…
VMAs 2021: Lil Huddy Teases Journey of 'Love and Heartbreak' on …
What 'Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Thinks of Jason Oppenheim…
Dog the Bounty Hunter Tears Up Over Daughter’s Claims of Racism,…
Mariah Carey Gives Ryan Reynolds Major Side Eye as They Duet 'Fa…
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary (Exclusiv…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have called it quits. The 32-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to announce his split from Frumes, with whom he welcomed a son, Jason King Derulo, four months ago.
"Jena and I have decided to part ways," he tweeted. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be."
"Pls respect our privacy in this time," he added.
Following Derulo's tweet, Frumes posted a photo of her holding her son's hand on her Instagram Story.
"I love you bubsyyy I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy," the 28-year-old model wrote alongside the pic.
Just days before their split, Frumes posted a birthday tribute to Derulo, calling him "the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever." It has since been deleted.
When ET's Denny Directo spoke to Derulo in July, he said that he and Frumes were taking their relationship "one day at a time," after meeting in early 2020.
"Right now, we're just enjoying our life and enjoying our son," he said. "... "Jenna, she's just been an absolute superhero throughout the whole thing. It's just incredible."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jason Derulo Says Fatherhood Has Him Second Guessing His Thirst Traps
Jason Derulo and Girlfriend Jena Frumes Welcome First Child Together
Jason Derulo Was Getting 'Baby Fever' Before Meeting His Girlfriend
Related Gallery