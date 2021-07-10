Jason Derulo Says Fatherhood Has Made Him Second Guess His Thirst Traps (Exclusive)
Jason Derulo Opens Up About ‘Incredible’ Journey of Fatherhood (…
Heather Rae Young Teases 'Level 15' Drama on ‘Selling Sunset’s N…
Bebe Rexha Talks Acting Debut, Body Positivity and New Music! (E…
Delilah and Amelia Hamlin Share Advice Mom Lisa Rinna Gave Them …
Kevin Hart Opens Up About ‘Fatherhood’ To Matt Logelin, Who He P…
Rita Moreno Opens Up About the Prejudice and Obstacles She Faced…
Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Being 'Buddies' With Ex-Husband …
‘AGT’ Contestant Opens Up About Losing His Wife in Kobe Bryant H…
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spark Secret Wedding Rumors With …
Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Love Life and Explains Why S…
Angela Bassett Says There’s Been ‘About Five Incarnations’ of ‘B…
Symone and Gigi Goode on Growing Up Queer, Their Friendship and …
Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton Sing Their Way to Your Heart …
Penelope Disick and North West Have Fun With Cameras to Pretend …
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Ends; Lorde, Megan Thee Stalli…
Gwen Stefani Celebrates Intimate Bridal Shower With Family Ahead…
Inside the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s Preparation for th…
‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’: James Corden Shares His Own Child…
Kendall Jenner Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Relationship With De…
How Jennifer Lopez's Kids Feel About Her Rekindled Romance With …
Jason Derulo's next phase in life might not include as many shirtless posts on social media. The R&B singer and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, welcomed their first child, son Jason King Derulo, in May, and the new dad admits that fatherhood is already changing him.
ET's Denny Directo asked Derulo if being a new parent has caused him to rethink his thirst traps on Instagram. "You know, that's one thing that I worried about. ...It's very easy to lose the sexy," he said with a laugh. "You get into the whole dad vibe and things just kinda change."
Derulo, however, isn't saying no altogether to posting sexy pics. "I'm up for the challenge. I've been working out crazy," he shared. "The pandemic was a little tricky, you know? ...We're at the house a lot, there's a 'fridgerator right around the hall, so it was a little tricky. But I feel like I'm back into full gear. I'm going pretty hard."
Fatherhood has even influenced Derulo's professional career. "I'm actually going to record a bunch of toddler songs for him, specifically for [my son]," he revealed. "It's a little passion project."
As for whether Derulo and Frumes are hearing wedding bells, the 31-year-old artist said they are "just enjoying our life and enjoying our son, and taking it one day at a time."
"Being able to wake up and see his face, he's doing different things every single day. He's two-months-old as of today," the proud dad gushed. "Jenna, she's just been an absolute superhero throughout the whole thing. It's just incredible."
ET caught up with Derulo at Thursday's JBL True Summer Campaign where he performed. The event celebrated a return to live music and some proceeds went to the National Independent Venue Association’s #SaveOurStages initiative.
Needless to say, Derulo was thrilled to be back on a stage and in front of his fans. "This is what I do. Literally where I thrive," he told ET. "...To be back, it feels incredible."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jason Derulo and Girlfriend Jena Frumes Welcome First Child Together
Jason Derulo Was Getting 'Baby Fever' Before Meeting His Girlfriend
Jason Derulo Says His Package Was Airbrushed Out of 'Cats'
Related Gallery