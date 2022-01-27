Jason Momoa Supports Zoe Kravitz After Announcing Lisa Bonet Split
There's nothing but love between Jason Momoa and his stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz! Though Momoa and Kravitz's mom, Lisa Bonet, announced earlier this month that they were splitting after 16 years together, the family still has lots of love and respect for one another.
On Wednesday, Momoa, 42, shared a poster for Kravitz's upcoming action flick, The Batman, to Instagram, writing, "So proud. can’t wait. March 4th, love u Zozo."
Kravitz, 33, commented on her stepfather's post, writing, "I love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies."
In 2019, Momoa told ET that he was "so proud" of Kravitz for landing the role of Catwoman in The Batman.
"It's perfect casting. It's perfect. She's gonna kill it," the Aquaman star told ET at the time.
As for Momoa's relationship with Bonet, a source previously told ET that the former couple had been struggling in their romance for a while. The two are also parents to 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf and 14-year-old Lola, while Kravitz's father is musician Lenny Kravitz
"Jason and Lisa were struggling in their relationship for quite some time," the source said. "When Jason was away filming Aquaman 2, their differences and issues were heightened. He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship."
Despite their struggles, the source added that the Bonet and Momoa "still have love for each other and respect one another."
