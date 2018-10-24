Jason Sudeikis is really having fun sporting longer hair.

The 43-year-old actor made an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed that he has been growing out his hair for a new movie role. While letting his mane get longer, he's realized that his new look is great for him to be able to do celebrity impressions.

For his first impersonation, he channeled one of Prince's album covers, which then led to the iconic Rachel from Friends haircut and Shrek's Lord Farquaad. Things got real funny when he wet his hair and did his best imitation of Bradley Cooper's character, Jackson Maine, from A Star Is Born.

"Hey," he grunted in his best Jackson voice.

"I just want to look at you one more time," DeGeneres replied, also taking a stab at Cooper's voice.

A Star Is Born starring Cooper and Lady Gaga was praised by critics and celebrities, including Anne Hathaway and Barbra Streisand, among countless others.

Gaga opened up to ET about how "humbled" she was to work with "visionary" Cooper in his directorial debut.

"He's so talented. And he's such a visionary and so brilliant, it could just make me cry," Gaga gushed. "I just believe in him so much, and I believed in him before he came to my home."

"I just thought he was one of the most brilliant actors in the world and then when I met him in person, he was one of the kindest people I've ever met," Gaga recalled. "When we were together, we were just so comfortable together and this whole thing that's happening is beautiful."

As for Cooper, he told ET that his chemistry with Gaga "was instant."

"The chemistry was instant the minute she was kind enough to let me come and talk to her about this potential project," he explained. "The fact that we forged a friendship by creating art together is kind of the most idyllic way to use that chemistry."

