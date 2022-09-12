The 2022 Emmy Awards brought the biggest stars in TV out for a night of celebration, and the show honored one worthy comedy icon with the prestigious award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

For the second year in a row, Jason Sudeikis took home the coveted honor for his celebrated role as the eponymous soccer coach on Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso.

"I have sat at home and watched award shows. My mom loves award shows I always bust people's balls, they get up and say, 'I didn't have a chance.' I really didn't," Sudeikis said during his acceptance speech. "It's an amazing group, I was nominated with, so I'm not overly prepared, but I did take classes at the Second City, so I'm going to go for it."

"Thank you to my parents, Dan and Kathy, who I just mentioned, one of them. Thank you to my incredible -- our incredible -- cast. It's a joy to get to work with you guys. You guys are amazing," he continued. "Thank you to Apple, to Warner Bros., to Doozer, everybody who helps us out and makes the show. Thank you so much to the people who watch the show and dig it as much as we dig making it. I'm truly surprised and flattered. Thank you."

Sudeikis took home two Emmys last year -- for both Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and as a producer on Ted Lasso, which took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Sudeikis was nominated alongside Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, as well as Donald Glover for Atlanta, Bill Hader for Barry, and Nicholas Hoult for The Great.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

