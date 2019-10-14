Jason Sudeikis is headed back to TV for a new comedy series, Ted Lasso.

The Saturday Night Live alum will star as the eponymous Ted Lasso, who is described as "an idealistic all-American football coach hired to manage an English football club -- despite having no soccer coaching experience at all."

The show is based on a character Sudekis played in a series of NBC Sports comedy shorts in 2013, which were made to promote the fact that NBC Sports would be airing English Premier League soccer matches.

Sudekis will reprise his role as the titular American football coach as well as co-executive produce the series and co-write the pilot alongside TV sitcom legend Bill Lawrence -- the creator of Scrubs, Cougar Town and Spin City.

For Sudekis, this will be his first starring role since he left Saturday Night Live in 2013, at the end of season 38, after serving on the cast for nine seasons.

Recently, his TV work has included a recurring role on the acclaimed Fox sitcom The Last Man On Earth, and providing the voice for the lead character on the short-lived animated series Son of Zorn.

Meanwhile, he's made a name for himself on the big screen starring in some hit films and acclaimed art house productions including Horrible Bosses, We're the Millers, Drinking Buddies, Colossaland Booksmart, among many others.

Apple TV+ is set to launch Nov. 1, which also marks the premiere of The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell.

