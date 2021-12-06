Javier Bardem is headed under the sea! The celebrated actor will soon be hitting screens as King Triton in the upcoming live-action adaption of Disney's The Little Mermaid, and he's got nothing but praise for his co-star, Halle Bailey.

Bardem walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Being the Ricardos at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday, and he spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about his forthcoming fantasy adventure.

While Bardem didn't divulge much about exactly how much singing he's set to do as King Triton, he admitted that performing alongside Bailey is more than a little intimidating.

"[When you're] close to Halle, it's impossible to sing," Bardem shared with a laugh, marveling at the 21-year-old performer's undeniable powerhouse vocal talent.

"She was warming up her voice near me, and I was like 'What was that?' She goes, 'Oh, I was just warming up,'" he recalled. "It would take me five years to do that!"

Meanwhile, before playing the might King Triton, he'll be playing the iconic king of TV sitcoms, Desi Arnaz, in the new biopic Being the Ricardos.

Both Bardem and his co-star Nicole Kidman are getting a lot of awards season buzz for their high-profile roles, and Bardem joked that he has no problem embracing the love and accepting any awards people want to bestow upon him.

"Bring them on! Put them in the pockets!" Bardem said with a broad smile.

Being the Ricardos arrives in theaters Dec. 10 and streams Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

