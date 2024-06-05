Jax Taylor made an accusation about his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright on social media and almost immediately took it back. But the bold move quickly turned into a painful lesson for him: Nothing ever gets deleted on the internet.

The Vanderpump Rules alum was up in the wee hours of the morning -- at exactly 3:14 a.m. PT, to be exact -- when he fired off a tweet accusing his estranged wife of sleeping with someone else since she announced their separation in February after almost five years of marriage.

"[Y]ou may want to ask Brittany who she's been sleeping with for the past 4 months...." Taylor claimed in the since-deleted tweet but captured by fan accounts, via Page Six.

The response from sleep-deprived sleuths was swift.

One fan shared a screenshot of the tweet and subtweeted, "I truly hope he's the hottest MF on this planet. Good for her. You really think you did something here @mrjaxtaylor." Another added, "Not a single person looks at your situation and doesn't recognize the problem. You need to find some self awareness."

Hours after deleting the tweet, Taylor again took to social media and posted a photo of his and Cartwright's 3-year-old son, Cruz, sound asleep next to someone who appears to be Cartwright, which prompted fans to wonder even more.

"Is that what the 'ask her who she's been sleeping with for the past 4 months' meant?" one follower replied. Another fan replied, "We all know why you posted this....you wanted us to start buzzing about Brittany in bed..you're embarrassingly predictable Jax."

Jax Taylor at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 27, 2024 in Washington, D.C. - Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Taylor's since-deleted tweet came just days after he shared on his and Cartwright's When Reality Hits podcast that the estranged couple is considering various options to navigate their separation.

"We are trying to figure out a lot of different things: therapy, separation, and maybe, possibly, dating other people," he said. "We are trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road — if that would be the case."

On that same episode, Taylor refuted reports he may have already moved on after he was spotted out and about with model Paige Woolen.

"I am not -- I repeat not -- dating anybody. I was seen out with someone and it was strictly lunch. Obviously, Brittany and I are separated and have been for a long time," the 44-year-old clarified. "What we are going through right now is tough. Marriage is not easy."

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and their son, Cruz. - Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

It was Cartwright, 35, who earlier this year announced that she and Taylor are separating. They tied the knot in 2019, and they welcomed their first child together in April 2021. Since Cartwright announced the separation, the couple's marital woes have played out on The Valley, which was filmed last summer. The Vanderpump Rules spinoff had its series premiere in March.

Some two months after Cartwright's separation announcement, Taylor spoke to ET at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C. and revealed the marriage was on shaky ground.

"We're just trying to figure things out," he said. "... I don't know what's going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now. The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don't know, we'll see if she'll take me back."

