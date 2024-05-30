Jax Taylor is speaking out. Amid his separation from Brittany Cartwright, the Vanderpump Rules alum took to X to deny that he's entered into a new relationship.

"I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation," Jax wrote. "Its [sic] not what you think."

It's not the first time Jax has denied that he's moved on romantically. In an interview with The Daily Dish earlier this month, Jax said, "I'm not dating. I'm not gonna ever date, no. Even if things don't work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again."

Jax's tweet came days after he was spotted spending time with model Paige Woolen.

An eyewitness previously told ET that Paige picked up Jax in a limousine from the home he formerly shared with his estranged wife. Their driver chauffeured them to Granville Café in Los Angeles, where they spent three hours.

After their extended lunch, they later celebrated Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix's, birthday at Jax and Brittany's bar, Jax's Studio City.

As for Brittany, she announced her split from Jax in February. Since then, the couple's marital woes leading up to their split have played out on The Valley, which was filmed last summer.

Throughout the show's inaugural season, Jax insisted that he and Brittany would work through their problems.

"My wife and I love each other to death and we don't believe in divorce. We work through it. We don't believe in separation. We don't believe in any of that," he said. "My wife's going to have to bury me in the f**king backyard. I will never go anywhere. She will never leave. We're going through a little bit of a hiccup right now."

Brittany disagreed, though, telling a friend, "We would go down that path [of divorce]."

When ET spoke with Jax at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, he admitted that the status of his marriage remains uncertain.

"We're just trying to figure things out," he said. "... I don't know what's going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now. The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don't know, we'll see if she'll take me back."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: