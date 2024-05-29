Brittany Cartwright is done with the critics. The 35-year-old star of The Valley, who is currently in the middle of a separation from husband Jax Taylor, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to call out online trolls.

"You guys can reel in the drama of my life I don't care but leave my innocents sons [sic] name out of it!!!" she wrote. "Don't act like you know anything about him watching 30 mins of a show recorded last summer."

Cartwright and Taylor are parents to 3-year-old son Cruz. News broke that the spouses had separated in February after nine years together.

Telling the commenters "ENOUGH," Cartwright called her son "perfect" and added, "Talk about me talk about his father I don't care but enough is enough!!!!!"

Brittany Cartwright posts message to online trolls about her son, Cruz. - Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

Cartwright's comments come after the latest episode of Bravo's The Valley, a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules, aired on Tuesday night. The reality star didn't specify exactly what criticisms she was referring to in her post.

During The Vanderpump Rules after-show on Bravo, Cartwright opened up about her estranged husband as well as the scrutiny she's received online.

"Jax has definitely changed in a lot of ways, especially being a father. But he's still Jax," Cartwright said.

"You get judged so much in the social media world, and I think that's what scares me," Cartwright added while talking with former VPR co-star, Lala Kent. "Because people are already so mean and hard on me for the most random things."

As for Taylor, he spent the holiday weekend with model Paige Woolen, sparking romance rumors.

According to an eyewitness, Paige picked up Jax, 44, in a limousine from the home he formerly shared with his estranged wife. Their driver chauffeured them to Granville Café in Los Angeles, where they spent three hours.

After their extended lunch, they later celebrated Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix's, birthday at Jax and Brittany's bar, Jax's Studio City. Despite the multiple public outings, Jax has not yet confirmed the dating rumors, although the two have been seen together several times recently.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright at BravoCon in November 2023. - Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

When ET spoke with Jax at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, he gave an update on the status of his relationship.

"We're just trying to figure things out," he said. "...I don't know what's going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now. The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don't know, we'll see if she'll take me back."

Back in March, Cartwright told ET that she had reached her "breaking point" with Taylor, noting that her priorities are with their son.

"At the end of the day, Cruz is the most important thing in my life," she shared, "and he is what matters and I think having a happy house and not fighting in front of him is more important that being together."

