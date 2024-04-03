Brittany Cartwright is making it clear that she and Jax Taylor are still separated.

The Valley star opened up about the events leading to her separation from her husband during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Brittany delved into the specifics of their split in a segment dubbed "We Britt-need to Know."

Addressing their relationship status, the 35-year-old reality star confirmed they are still separated, with her currently residing in an Airbnb. Despite their personal differences, Brittany emphasized that co-parenting their son, Cruz, remains their top priority, commending Jax as a dedicated father.

"Jax is a great father, I'll give him that. That's our main priority, no matter what," said Brittany.

When asked about the pivotal moment that triggered their separation, Brittany recounted a heated argument. "Yes, we just had a horrible fight and it was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong," she said. "You know they always say a woman can hit her breaking point and it's hard to come back from that."

Surprisingly, the catalyst for their disagreement stemmed from Brittany's night out with her friend and co-star Kristen Doute.

"He kind of woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen the night before, and kind of made up a story in his own head and started a fight about something that never happened," she explained.

Brittany expressed her belief in the necessity of couples therapy, acknowledging that it's a step they haven't taken yet. She lamented the toxicity that permeated their relationship, leading her to conclude that distancing herself was imperative for her well-being.

"It got to the point where we fought about everything, it could be about anything at that point," she added. "It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from."

When asked if there was infidelity on Jax's part, Brittany said, "Not that I'm aware of. I don't think so, I really don't think so."

Talking with ET's Brice Sander at the premiere of Bravo's The Valley last month, the Vanderpump Rules alum said that while she doesn't want to share what incident exactly triggered their separation, she thinks fans will see the build-up as they watch the show.

"Throughout the season, you're going to see things here and there and then it just got worse once the cameras went down," Brittany said. "I just kind of hit my breaking point and I can only take so much after nine years, you know?"

Worried about sharing specifics, Brittany told ET that many of their issues go back to things fans of Vanderpump Rules have pointed out in the past, including Jax's critiques of her and those she loves.

"I don't know how much I can give away right now but just like being put down constantly," she said. "Honestly, I deserve to be lifted up like the queen that I am."

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor - Felix Kunze/Bravo

"I go back and forth. I have my days where I'm like, of course, I would want to be -- I have loved him and been through everything with him and stuck by his side through so much stuff," she told ET. "But how much can one person take, you know? At the end of the day, Cruz is the most important thing in my life and he is what matters."

As for Jax, he also said that he isn't certain about the intended outcome of their separation. Speaking separately from his estranged wife to ET, the 44-year-old House of Villains star plainly stated that while he can understand why some may believe that it's all a publicity stunt, their struggles could not be more real.

"I want to make it very clear that this is not a publicity stunt. I feel like this would be the most disgusting way to publicize your show, so I want to make that very clear, that's not what's going on here," Jax said. "People go through tough things in their marriage, we're trying to figure things out a little bit. But it doesn't stop us working together, we're adults."

The Valley cast - NBCUniversal/Media Village

He added that they have had "communication issues going on for a while now" and that in spite of those issues, they are still making it work not only for their son, but for the promotion of The Valley.

"It doesn't affect how we raise our child, it doesn't affect our jobs -- we're a brand, we do things together, we're adults," he said. "We just gotta work on marriage a little bit."

Just a week after the couple announced their split, ET exclusively confirmed that Bravo had picked cameras back up to capture the fallout from the separation.

Season 1 of The Valley airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

