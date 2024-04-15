Despite their recent separation, Bravo stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright came together to celebrate their son Cruz's third birthday with a dinosaur-themed party at a Sky Zone indoor trampoline park in the Los Angeles area over the weekend.

The party featured vibrant decorations and a 3-tiered dinosaur cake, which unfortunately didn't survive the entire party. As the family gathered to blow out the candles, the table holding the cake suddenly collapsed, causing the cake to tumble onto the floor. Taylor and Cartwright stood in disbelief as the mishap occurred, but workers at Sky Zone quickly stepped in to help salvage the cake.

Cartwright shared a video of the incident on Instagram, quipping, "Cruz’s 3-Rex party was a SMASH! 😂🫶"

Jax and Brittany first met in 2015 and endured their share of ups and downs, including a brief split after Jax cheated on Brittany with former SURver Faith Stowers. Despite the challenges, they eventually tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2021.

Brittany announced her separation from Jax in February, and The Valley star responded by picking up the cameras to catch the fallout for the tail end of its freshman season. Amid rumors about the reason for their split, Brittany addressed the situation in an interview with ET, admitting that she hit her "breaking point" with Jax.

"I want to make it very clear that this is not a publicity stunt. I feel like this would be the most disgusting way to publicize your show, so I want to make that very clear, that's not what's going on here," Jax told ET in a separate interview. "People go through tough things in their marriage, we're trying to figure things out a little bit. But it doesn't stop us working together. We're adults."

Then, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Brittany shared that a "horrible fight" led to the separation, explaining, "It was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong."

"It got to the point where we fought about everything, it could be about anything at that point," she said. "It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

