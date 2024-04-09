Things were amiss in Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's relationship long before they announced their separation. On Tuesday's episode of The Valley, Brittany revealed that she and her husband had only had sex two times in the last year.

"When Jax and I first met it was awesome. We were having sex all the time. 24/7. I mean, we didn't miss a day," Brittany said in a confessional. "And then it has just changed dramatically. I'm talking, like, twice in the past year. You know the old Westerns when the tumbleweed rolls around? That's our sex life. I am the old tumbleweed."

Later, when Jax had a guys' day at a fair, the Vanderpump Rules alum discussed his marital situation with Brittany, whom he tied the knot with in 2019 and welcomed a son, Cruz, with two years later.

"I think it's safe to say that the romantic spark is just not there right now," he told the cameras. "I will take blame, yeah. I let that spark fizzle. It's just not fair to either one of us. Especially it's not fair to my wife. She deserves to have a man be loving to her."

"I remember when Brittany was pregnant we were making jokes like, 'Oh, looks like we're never going to have sex again,'" Jax added. "I'm not going to lie, it has been a little bit of an issue, because your sex life and your marriage kind of take a backseat when you have a child. It's a big deal and I don't want it to become a bigger deal."

Brittany announced her separation from Jax in February, and The Valley responded by picking up the cameras to catch the fallout for the tail end of its freshman season. Amid rumors about the reason for their split, Brittany addressed the situation in an interview with ET, admitting that she hit her "breaking point" with Jax.

"I want to make it very clear that this is not a publicity stunt. I feel like this would be the most disgusting way to publicize your show, so I want to make that very clear, that's not what's going on here," Taylor told ET in a separate interview. "People go through tough things in their marriage, we're trying to figure things out a little bit. But it doesn't stop us working together. We're adults."

Then, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Brittany shared that a "horrible fight" led to the separation, explaining, "It was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong."

"It got to the point where we fought about everything, it could be about anything at that point," she said. "It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

