Jax Taylor never thought Brittany Cartwright would leave him.

On Tuesday's episode of The Valley, the marital woes between the couple continued, but Jax confidently said they'd ride it out and stay together.

That turned out not to be the case, though. The show filmed last summer and, since then, Brittany has confirmed her separation from her husband, whom she wed in 2019 and welcomed a son, Cruz, with in 2021.

At the time the show was filming, the duo was working through their troubles, which largely centered around Brittany's desire for a second child amid the opening of Jax's bar.

On Tuesday's episode, though, another topic was at the forefront: Brittany's drinking. When Brittany got sick to her stomach during her pal's babymoon, Jax berated her, thinking that the cause was alcohol.

"Everyone else is normal, why can't you be?" Jax yelled in front of the group, despite Brittany's insistence that alcohol had not caused her stomach problems.

He stuck to his belief, though, even after Brittany's friends said she hadn't had anything to drink all day.

"F**k you! I'm your wife and you're trying to make me look bad in front of all these people? F**k off," Brittany screamed as she ran into the room to confront her husband.

Brittany escaped to the bedroom, but Jax followed, screaming, "Every time you're in that f**king bathroom it's because you're hungover, so maybe don't drink at all!"

"I feel like Jax is sucking the life out of me and sucking away all my sparkle," Brittany told the cameras. "How much more of this can I possible take? I'm starting to realize all the little things I have put up with for all nine years. I definitely believe in love, but what if love is not enough?"

While Jax apologized the next morning, Brittany may have reached her breaking point.

"I have been so stressed and so unhappy that my body is turning against me," she said in a confessional. "I think Jax just doesn't appreciate me as much anymore because he just doesn't think I will ever leave him, and he knows that I'm so quick to forgive always... He doesn't realize the emotional damage that it does to me."

Then, during a fishing excursion with the guys, Jax defended his relationship.

"My marriage is far from on the fence. My wife and I love each other to death and we don't believe in divorce. We work through it. We don't believe in separation. We don't believe in any of that," he insisted. "My wife's going to have to bury me in the f**king backyard. I will never go anywhere. She will never leave. We're going through a little bit of a hiccup right now."

In a preview for next week's episode, Jax continues to express, "My wife would never leave. Ever."

Brittany, however, tells one friend, "Oh, we would go down that path."

As for where Jax and Brittany stand today, when ET spoke to Jax at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, he gave an update on the status of his relationship.

"We're just trying to figure things out," he said. "... I don't know what's going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now. The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don't know, we'll see if she'll take me back."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

