Jax Taylor had some choice words for his wife on the latest episode of The Valley. On Tuesday's installment of the Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Jax laid into Brittany Cartwright for her alcohol consumption.

The episode opened with Brittany readying herself to head to Malibu for a girls' night as Jax's annoyance was on full display.

"I love Jax, but I literally try to be positive and happy and Jax is a lot of the time moody and negative," she told the cameras. "A lot of times I feel like we balance each other out in that way, but other times I'm like, 'I've got to get out of here. I've got to go do something fun.'"

As Brittany rode to Malibu with Janet Caperna, she opened up about how Jax had been "starting to upset" her "a lot." In a flashback, viewers saw Brittany, sick from a night of drinking, being berated by her husband.

"You know better. Enough's enough," Jax screamed. "Stop f**king drinking. You want to have more kids? Act like a mom."

Later, Brittany was questioned about the last time she had sex and she revealed that it'd been six weeks.

"He needs to make me feel like I'm still attractive, because I don't feel like that right now," Brittany tearfully told her friends, before explaining in a confessional, "Jax can be really hard on me."

"He kind of puts me down a lot. Whether it's about if I go out and have a girls' night and don't feel good the next day, or the way I look. Your partner is supposed to lift you up and make you feel good about yourself and I feel like he's doing the opposite to me right now," she said. "That really sucks because I've been in his corner through all the s**t he's put me through. I've always stuck up for him. I've always believed in him, and I just feel like I don't get the same thing in return."

When Brittany returned home, vomiting after a night of drinking, Jax was not pleased.

"I'm a little worried, because not only is she my wife, but she's a mother," he told the cameras. "We need ya! If you keep this up, you're going to destroy your body."

The pair next entered into a conversation about their sex life, with Brittany telling her husband, "Step up the game! You can at least try a little bit to make me feel sexy or something. It doesn't make me feel like you're attracted to me."

While Jax insisted that he is attracted to her, Brittany told him, "I need more physical touch. I need words of affirmation... After having the baby and with my body changing so much, I'm a little self-conscious, I just want you to make me feel beautiful."

The conversation ended with I love yous and a promise to do better, with Brittany assuring her husband, "We ain't going nowhere. We're thick as thieves over here."

"That D-word does not exist in my family," Jax said of divorce, with Brittany promising, "That's not happening to us."

However, months later, Brittany announced her separation from Jax. Amid rumors about the reason for their split, Brittany addressed the situation in an interview with ET, admitting that she hit her "breaking point" with Jax.

"I want to make it very clear that this is not a publicity stunt. I feel like this would be the most disgusting way to publicize your show, so I want to make that very clear, that's not what's going on here," Jax told ET in a separate interview. "People go through tough things in their marriage, we're trying to figure things out a little bit. But it doesn't stop us working together. We're adults."

Then, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Brittany shared that a "horrible fight" led to the separation, explaining, "It was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong."

"It got to the point where we fought about everything, it could be about anything at that point," she said. "It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

