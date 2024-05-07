Jax Taylor is spilling some tea about his relationship with Brittany Cartwright.

While the couple is currently separated, on Tuesday's episode of The Valley their marriage was still in tact, so much so that Jax decided to reveal the must public place they've ever had sex.

The reveal came when Jax was at Jason and Janet Caperna's hibachi and game night, which Brittany departed early due to illness. For the couples game, Zack Wickham filled in for Brittany to answer questions as her.

When the public place sex question came up, Zack correctly answered "New York City" on behalf of Brittany. Jax confirmed as much, before getting more specific and revealing that he and Brittany previously hooked up in Times Square.

"Brittany and I, we would be in New York in Times Square and we would just go at it," he said. "This was obviously in the beginning stages of our relationship."

Fast-forward many years and one kid later, and the relationship was going downhill. Earlier in the evening, Jax berated Brittany for taking a shot of sake, which left her feeling sick.

"I had one sake shot," Brittany told the cameras. "It was my first drink of the freaking night. Him snapping at me, it is so hard to constantly be somebody's punching bag. It's not fair."

"She knew going in that this could jeopardize her well-being, but she did it anyway," Jax said in his own confessional. "This has been happening for 10 years!"

Later in the episode, Jax opened up about his arguments with Brittany.

"Lately, we've been arguing a little bit more and more," he said. "It's just starting to take a toll. The arguments are outweighing the normal conversations now. It's getting a little bit scary."

Months later, Brittany announced her separation from Jax, and The Valley responded by picking up the cameras to catch the fallout for the tail end of its freshman season. Amid rumors about the reason for their split, Brittany addressed the situation in an interview with ET, admitting that she hit her "breaking point" with Jax.

"I want to make it very clear that this is not a publicity stunt. I feel like this would be the most disgusting way to publicize your show, so I want to make that very clear, that's not what's going on here," Jax told ET in a separate interview. "People go through tough things in their marriage, we're trying to figure things out a little bit. But it doesn't stop us working together. We're adults."

Then, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Brittany shared that a "horrible fight" led to the separation, explaining, "It was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong."

When ET spoke to Jax at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, he gave an update on the status of his and Brittany's relationship.

"We're just trying to figure things out," he said. "I've given you real-time, I don't know what's going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now."

He added, "The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don't know, we'll see if she'll take me back."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

