More of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's marital woes are coming to light. On Tuesday's episode of The Valley, Jax attempted to work on his marriage, but fighting ensued as Brittany questioned if they could make it work.

After conversations about their dwindling sex life, Jax took Brittany to a tantric sex expert. In a confessional, Brittany expressed her fears that Jax wasn't attracted to her post-baby body and worry over where their intimacy issues stemmed from.

"I definitely don't think that Jax is cheating, but of course it's always, always in the back of my mind," she told the cameras. "It's like, if he's not cheating, then why do we have so many intimacy issues?"

In a confessional of his own, Jax expressed, "Brittany's been my rock since day one. This is my wife. This is my partner, my best friend. This is my soul mate, I guess. She's been everything in my life for the last 10 years. It's all I know. I want to do whatever I can to be that guy that she first met. I hope that she sees that I'm putting in the effort. I hope that this buys me a little time."

The visit didn't seem to have the impact Jax wanted, as Brittany told the cameras, "I feel like he tries to put on this front like things aren't as bad as they actually are."

"I can tell that Jax does not appreciate me anymore. He doesn't lift me up, put me on a pedestal, make me feel good about myself," she said. "I just feel like we've been together so long that he doesn't care to make that effort anymore. That stopped a while ago, and if that doesn't change then I don't know what's going to happen with us."

Jax continued his efforts next, setting up an overnight date for Brittany, complete with a hotel suite and private chef. When they sat down for their romantic dinner, though, Jax admitted he may not be ready to try for baby number two amid their son, Cruz's, speech issues and the impending opening of his bar.

The reveal caused Brittany to cry, much to Jax's annoyance.

"I feel like I don't even know him right now. He is just completely blindsiding me," she told the cameras. "I am a great mom. I am a great wife. It almost feels like I've done something wrong and I know I haven't. It f**king sucks."

In his confessional, Jax said another baby would be "overwhelming," noting, "Do I keep working on a marriage or do I throw another kid into the mix when everything's already going to s**t? It's not going to help our marriage. It's going to make it worse."

Brittany continued the conversation by questioning how a second baby would impact Jax's life. "You don't even do anything!" she said. "I take care of everything."

Jax called that allegation "a slap in the face," before walking out of the room. As he was leaving, Brittany admitted, "I don't know where to go from here."

Brittany announced her separation from Jax in February, and The Valley responded by picking up the cameras to catch the fallout for the tail end of its freshman season. Amid rumors about the reason for their split, Brittany addressed the situation in an interview with ET, admitting that she hit her "breaking point" with Jax.

"I want to make it very clear that this is not a publicity stunt. I feel like this would be the most disgusting way to publicize your show, so I want to make that very clear, that's not what's going on here," Taylor told ET in a separate interview. "People go through tough things in their marriage, we're trying to figure things out a little bit. But it doesn't stop us working together. We're adults."

Then, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Brittany shared that a "horrible fight" led to the separation, explaining, "It was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong."

When ET spoke to Jax at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, he gave an update on the status of his and Brittany's relationship.

"We're just trying to figure things out," He said. "I've given you real-time, I don't know what's going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now."

He added, "The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don't know, we'll see if she'll take me back."

As for what's to come on The Valley, Jax said, "It's gonna be a little crazy, and when I created this show, that wasn't my intention."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: