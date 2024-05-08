On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Jax Taylor discussed his ongoing separation from his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

Despite rumors swirling about the cause of their split, Taylor took responsibility for the strain on their relationship, citing personal struggles exacerbated by the pandemic and the loss of their roles on Vanderpump Rules.

Taylor confessed that their sex life had dwindled, attributing it to the immense pressure he faced. "I want to take the blame for that," Taylor admitted, addressing the decline in intimacy with Cartwright. "I'm just going through a lot of things with my mental health right now. It's a real tough process."

Clarifying misconceptions, Taylor firmly stated that infidelity was not a factor in their separation. Instead, he emphasized the significance of communication breakdowns in their marriage. "It's strictly a communication thing," Taylor affirmed. "Until I can fix myself or get to where I want to be, I can't be good for her."

Despite their separation, Taylor highlighted their amicable co-parenting dynamic. "Right now, we are cordial," he remarked. "We see each other every day, we take our son to school everyday together, we go to swim class, we go to soccer, and we do everything."

Reflecting on recurring conflicts, Taylor acknowledged his shortcomings, particularly struggles with temper and impatience. "There is a long, long list of things," he admitted, underscoring his commitment to seeking help.

In response to queries about Cartwright's drinking habits, Taylor offered a nuanced perspective. While he conceded that he might be too critical of her, he humorously remarked, "She’s married to me so I guess that’s why she probably drinks a lot."

Cartwright announced her separation from Taylor in February, and The Valley star responded by picking up the cameras to catch the fallout for the tail end of its freshman season. Amid rumors about the reason for their split, Cartwright addressed the situation in an interview with ET, admitting that she hit her "breaking point" with Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor - Felix Kunze/Bravo

"I want to make it very clear that this is not a publicity stunt. I feel like this would be the most disgusting way to publicize your show, so I want to make that very clear that's not what's going on here," Taylor told ET in a separate interview. "People go through tough things in their marriage, we're trying to figure things out a little bit. But it doesn't stop us working together. We're adults."

Then, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cartwright shared that a "horrible fight" led to the separation, explaining, "It was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong."

"It got to the point where we fought about everything, it could be about anything at that point," she said. "It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from."

Speaking to ET last month at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Taylor said he was working on things with his estranged wife.

"We're just trying to figure things out," Taylor admitted in all seriousness. "I've given you real-time, I don't know what's going to happen. I am definitely working on myself right now."

Addressing rumors of infidelity, Taylor clarified, "No no, and everybody just assumes when there's a split there's infidelity and there's cheating. Believe it or not, there are other reasons too. I know I don't have the best track record but no this was just a communication thing."

Reflecting on the separation, Taylor admitted, "The separation has definitely been good for me, but I do miss her. I miss her a lot. So, I don't know, we'll see if she'll take me back.”

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: