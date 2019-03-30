Jay Ellis is ready for the world to see Top Gun: Maverick.

ET's Courtney Tezeno and Jason Carter spoke with the actor at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he not only called Tom Cruise "a mentor," but also stated that the sequel will "exceed everyone's expectations."

"It's going to be an amazing movie," Ellis shared. "Tom is that dude…Tom is literally going to make sure that we go there, and that this exceeds everyone's expectations. We've been filming for about six months now, and we've got a few more to go. It's been an amazing ride."

"Tom's been a mentor, Joseph Kosinski our director's been amazing, Jerry Bruckheimer's been amazing, the whole cast," he continued. "I'm going to tell you right now, we are literally going to blow people's minds."

Top Gun: Maverick finds the hot shot pilot, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, decades later working with pilot trainee Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of Nick “Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards), Maverick’s partner in the original who tragically dies. The new film will explore dogfighting among fighter jets in the age of drones.

The film’s release date was pushed back a year, from 2019 to 2020, in order make time to perfect the filming of elaborate flight sequences.

