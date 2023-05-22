Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Engaged After 4 Years of Dating

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are headed for marriage! ET learned on Monday that the couple is engaged after four years of dating.

The Amazon head and the former TV anchor are currently at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France, and have been attending several parties and screenings, including the Cannes premiere of the Apple Original Film, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The couple has also been enjoying time on Bezos' $500 million yacht, named Koru. The same yacht features a wooden mermaid-like sculpture made in Sanchez's likeness. While engagement rumors have been swirling about the couple for some time, they were furthered on Sunday, after Sanchez was photographed sporting a massive heart-shaped diamond ring, while taking pictures from the massive cruiser.

The 59-year-old billionaire and the 53-year-old broadcast journalist went public with their relationship in 2019. The news broke the same day that Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, announced that they were getting divorced.

Amid Bezos' divorce, Sanchez was dealing with her own divorce from William Morris Endeavor agent and Hollywood power player Patrick Whitesell, after the pair had separated the previous year. Sanchez has two children with the agent as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Bezos' divorce from Scott was finalized in April 2019, while Sanchez's divorce from Whitesell was settled in October 2019.

Over the years, Bezos and the former Good Day LA co-host have attended events, vacationed and even gone into business together, with Sanchez serving as co-chair for the Bezos Earth Fund.

Sanchez opened up about their relationship for the first time in January in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, where she shared some of her favorite things about the Amazon founder, their daily life and plans for the future.

"We love to be together and we love to work together," she told the outlet, explaining that she and Bezos are joined at the hip. "We fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time."

Sanchez gushed to WSJ about her humor-filled relationship with Bezos. "He's really funny. He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy. When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it. And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there," she said.

Aside from their romantic relationship, Sanchez and Bezos share similar philanthropic goals. "Jeff has always told me, since I've known him, that he's going to give the majority of his money to philanthropy," Sanchez said.

In November 2022, Bezos and Sanchez told CNN in a joint interview that he planned to donate a significant portion of his $124 billion fortune to climate, social and political endeavors.

In what Sanchez has dubbed "strategic giving," she and Bezos are focused on finding places and people to allocate funds to.

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," Bezos said of his philanthropic strategy. "It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work, a bunch of very smart teammates, hard-working teammates, and I'm finding -- and I think Lauren is finding the same thing -- that charity, philanthropy, is very similar."

Sanchez added that the pair make "really great teammates."

