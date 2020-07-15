The third film in the Jurassic World series has kicked back into production after shutting down over coronavirus concerns, and they are sparing no expense when it comes to safety. According to Jeff Goldblum, the filmmakers are doing everything in their power to make the cast and crew feel safe while filming.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore," Goldblum told ET's Rachel Smith during a video chat. "We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot Jurassic World." Actress Bernadette Peters was also part of the interview -- as she and Goldblum are promoting their upcoming virtual charity event Broadway Barks -- and said that the measures being taken were truly expansive.

"They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe," Goldblum explained. "I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything."

"We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good," he added. "Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs."

Jurassic World: Dominion -- the third in the Jurassic World series, which itself is a continuation of the blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise -- halted production four weeks into its planned 20-week shoot back in March. According to a report by Deadline in June, Universal announced it had been spending upward of $5 million on safety protocols and procedures to ensure production could continue as quickly and as safely as possible.

While Goldblum is in England, he won't be alone, as his wife, Emilie Livingston, and their two sons -- 5-year-old Charlie and 3-year-old River -- will be coming along for the ride.

Livingston joined the chat and talked about their plans. "We're going, otherwise we wouldn't see Jeff for three and a half months," Livingston shared. "As a mother, you're thinking, 'Well, like, school's starting in the fall, Charlie will be starting kindergarten.' But [it's] seeming like everything is going in the direction of remote anyway, and I felt like we would be safer being in just like this small bubble and not having any sort of temptation to get out."

"Like here when we're stuck at home, sometimes we're like, 'Oh I just wish we could go to the park,' or whatever. But now we'll be with Jeff and we get to support him and we get to spend family time when he's not working."

Before heading to England, Goldblum and Peters are teaming up to make the 22nd Annual Broadway Barks virtual event a huge success. Due to coronavirus concerns, this year's star-studded gala, which raises money to find permanent loving homes for dogs and other animals, will be a streaming event, co-produced with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway.com.

"We have so many amazing people, from all across the country," Peters shared. "We have Jeff and we have Carol Burnett and we have Alec Baldwin and we have Malcolm McDowell and we have Bette Midler and we have Hugh Jackman and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sean Hayes and all the Broadway performers. Everybody that was available."

"I love dogs. Always have had dogs," Goldblum chimed in. "Our dogs mean so much to us."

Peters explained that it's become clear in recent months "just how important having a companion animal has been during this quarantine."

"When people have been alone in apartments and families have been alone, and they have a dog or a cat to be with them, there's nothing like having an animal like that in your solitude. It adds to a family, it adds to [your life] if you're by yourself," Peters said. "When people talk about their animal, their dog, so much love comes out of them, and we need that right now. We need all this love to come out into the world, and I'm thrilled for people to be able to see all the performers, to see all the shows, to see all the dogs and the cats. I mean, it's so adorable."

The 22nd Annual Broadway Barks virtual extravaganza -- appropriately named "Broadway Barks Across America" -- kicks off Thursday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT. The stream will be presented in partnership with Broadway.com and will be broadcast free on its website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

'Jurassic World' Production Spends $5M on Safety Protocols to Shoot During Pandemic This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Pratt Returns to 'Jurassic World' Set After Quarantining

Laura Dern Poses With an Original ‘Jurassic Park’ SUV, Continues to Win the Internet

Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum to Reprise Their Original Roles for 'Jurassic World 3'

Jeff Goldblum Dancing to Normani's 'Motivation' Will Make Your Day -- Watch!

Related Gallery