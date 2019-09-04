No matter how good your Labor Day was, it's a solid bet that Jeff Goldblum's was better.

On Monday afternoon, a truly charming video made its way online featuring the Jurassic Park star showcasing his very best dance moves to Normani's huge hit, "Motivation," on a balcony in New Orleans.

Sporting zebra-striped pants and a patterned yellow polo, the 66-year-old movie star bops to the beat with one hand in the air as "Southern Decadence," an LGBT festival, was in full swing below in The Big Easy's French Quarter. Naturally a crowd forms to watch the beloved performer as he struts his stuff.

Although Goldblum has a number of unforgettable parts under his belt, his supporting role as The Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnorak definitely stole scenes. ET spoke with the veteran actor at Disney's D23 Expo last month to find out if he'll ever be reprising the wonderfully maniacal role.

"He could, doesn't mean he should," he said, with a knowing grin, later adding, "The answer is maybe. I don't want to give away any secrets… First of all, I love all the Marvel people, not only the cast and characters… But Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito [president and co-president], all the people who run that place, know what they're doing."

Labor Day wasn't the first time that Goldblum has proudly embraced the pop music world. In December, James Corden revealed his spoof of Ariana Grande's single, "Thank U, Next" -- "Thank U, Jeff."

The video featured the late-night host playfully professing his love for the actor, and even singing about his pecs, while recreating scenes from Grande's music video, including the scrapbooking.

Goldblum also got in on the fun, posing with Corden at a piano and pretending to videotape the comedian's performance in a theater.

Before long, Grande discovered the spoof and tweeted a response: "Omg…. may I please…. please for Christmas have the thank u, Jeff book? It's for a friend. promise."

Normani's performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards was among the night's highlights last weekend. Afterward, she chatted with ET about recreating the choreography in her music video.

"Oh my goodness, people don’t have any idea!" she explained. "It’s three minutes I’m up there on stage, but they don’t have the slightest idea of the hard work, blood, sweat, tears -- I literally have bruises on my knees [from] however many times I did that split."

She also thanked her dancers, explaining, "They kept me energized on the stage. Kept me confident."

Check out ET's full chat with Normani below.

