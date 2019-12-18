Dinosaurs eat man, Laura Dern inherits the earth! The 52-year-old Jurassic Park star continued her epic reign of poking fun at herself on social media on Tuesday, posting a photo posing with her hand on the handle of an original Jurassic Park SUV.

"Man. Celebrity. Can’t people just let me be incognito when I’m trying to get in my car after a lunch in LA?" Dern, who played Dr. Ellie Sattler in the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic and in the 2001 follow-up, Jurassic Park III, captioned the funny pic.

Her co-star, Sam Neill, who played Dr. Alan Grant in the same films, hilariously commented on the post, writing: "Laura. Lift the handle. LIFT THE HANDLE. LIFT ... oh no."

The two original stars along with Jeff Goldblum will be returning to the franchise for the upcoming installment, Jurassic World: Arcadia. Goldblum previously made a cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as his iconic character Dr. Ian Malcolm. Little is known about the upcoming third installment of the Jurassic World series, with the exception of the fact that dinosaurs are now roaming the free world.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Dern last month about her return to playing Dr. Sattler.

"I'm still waiting to hear [more]!" she told ET at the time. "I mean, she's going to be heroic! That's all I know. But I know nothing else."

Dern has become known for her social media jokes, especially after her comments about Baby Yoda earlier this month. ET's Keltie Knight spoke with her about seeing the beloved Mandalorian character everywhere these days. Watch the exclusive interview below:

