Laura Dern is gearing up to reprise her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler in the upcoming third Jurassic World film, and the actress knows what she wants to see for her character in the hotly-anticipated sci-fi epic.

Fans freaked out in September when it was revealed that Dern would be returning to the franchise after first appearing in the original Jurassic Park in 1993, where she will be joining returning co-stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

However, fans still have a long time to wait, as the film isn't slated to hit theaters until June 2021, which means there's still a lot of pre-production before filming even kicks off.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Dern on the red carpet at the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards -- where the actress was honored with the Supporting Actress of the Year award for her role in Marriage Story -- and Dern opened up on what she knows about her upcoming return to the franchise.

"I'm still waiting to hear [more]!" Dern exclaimed.

As the film is still some time off, it's not too surprising that nothing has been set it stone -- and Hollywood's increasing paranoia over spoilers would likely prohibit Dern from sharing any secrets either way. However, she knows at least one thing that's a must when it comes to Dr. Ellie Sattler.

"I mean, she's just going to be heroic! That's all I know," Dern declared, adding, "But I know nothing else."

Considering the praise Dern has been showered in for her portrayal of strong, impassioned and defiant characters in recent years -- including Renata Klein in Big Little Lies and Nora Fanshaw in Marriage Story -- it would be hard to imagine Dern playing Sattler as anything other than a no-nonsense badass ready to take on the dinosaur menace.

And Dern says she feels especially thankful for having the chance to embody the kind of bold characters she's brought to life on screen.

"I feel so lucky because each character is powerful, but in such an incredibly different way," Dern marveled with a smile.

Dern's Marriage Story -- also starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver -- opens in theaters Dec. 6.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum to Reprise Their Original Roles for 'Jurassic World 3'

Laura Dern's 'Big Little Lies' Storyline Just Took a Huge Turn -- Relive Renata's Best Moments

Laura Dern on Being Laura Dern: Catching Up With the Busiest Woman in Hollywood (Exclusive)

Laura Dern Calls Working With Meryl Streep the 'Dream of My Life' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery