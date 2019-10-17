This year's Hollywood Film Awards is set to be a star-studded event.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Film Awards announced that it will honor both Avengers: Endgame and Pharrell Williams at its 2019 ceremony. The hit movie is set to take home the "Hollywood Blockbuster Award" after becoming the all-time highest grossing film in history. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso will accept the award. Meanwhile, Williams will receive "Hollywood Song Award" for his track, "Letter to My Godfather," which appeared in the 2019 film, The Black Godfather.

Previously it was announced that Shia LaBeouf, Olivia Wilde, Taron Egerton and Cynthia Erivo will be honored for their standout contributions to film this year at the 23rd annual show. LaBeouf, 33, will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award" for Honey Boy, his film based on his own turbulent childhood. As for 35-year-old Wilde, she will receive the "Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award" forBooksmart, her directorial debut.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Egerton and 32-year-old Erivo are both receiving acting honors. Egerton will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actor Award" for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman, and Erivo will receive the "Hollywood Breakout Actress Award" for her role as Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

Rob Riggle will host the ceremony, which takes place on Sunday, Nov. 3, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Additional 2019 Hollywood Film Award honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year's Hollywood Film Awards was hosted by Awkwafina and brought out A-listers like Nicole Kidman, who brought husband Keith Urban along as her date and talked to ET about her kids motivating everything she does. Brad Pitt also made a rare public appearance at the ceremony. Watch the video below for more:

