You're going to want to mark this down on your awards season calendar: Cynthia Erivo (the Tony and GRAMMY-winning actor who broke out in last year's Widows) is playing Harriet Tubman in the upcoming biopic Harriet, and the film's trailer provides our first look at her performance.

Harriet tells the story of how Tubman escaped slavery and subsequently became one of the most iconic freedom fighters in history by helping lead dozens of slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

"I'm completely grateful to be able to play that role," Erivo previously told ET, at the time saying she was "trying to soak it all in" and adding, "I hope I do it justice."

The film also stars Leslie Odom Jr. as the man who recruits Tubman to work on the Underground Railroad, Janelle Monáe as a free woman she meets in the North, and Joe Alwyn (Boy Erased) as the son of a plantation owner, with Jennifer Nettles and Clarke Peters rounding out the cast.

Kasi Lemmons (Black Nativity, Marvel's Luke Cage) directs from a script she wrote with Remember the Titans scribe Gregory Allen Howard.

Harriet opens in theaters on Nov. 1.

