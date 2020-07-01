Chris Pratt is back at work! The 41-year-old actor shared with a fan via video chat that he is in London, England, filming Jurassic World: Dominion after months of quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic that caused production shutdowns.

"I'm doing well," Pratt told his fan. "I'm back in London currently. We're back in production on Jurassic World: Dominion."

The production is taking numerous precautions during filming, including having Your Doctor test all cast and crew before they started on the production. The private medical facility will also test the cast and crew at times throughout production, and they will also be antibody tested.

Pratt's chat with his fan, Terry, who was with his family on the call, was to let him know that he was chosen after donating to the All In Challenge, a charity that is working to end food insecurity amid the pandemic. In addition to the call from Pratt, he won a role in the highly anticipated Jurassic World sequel where he will be "destroyed in the jaws of an animated dinosaur."

"It's been an honor to be part of the #AllInChallenge which has raised over $59 MILLION to help feed the hungry during this global crisis! Congrats Terry!! The world can't wait to see you get eaten by a dinosaur!" Pratt captioned his video.

The All In Challenge was organized by Michael Rubin, the founder of Fanatics and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, and gives fans a chance to both win and bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and items.

As for Jurassic World: Dominion, fans will see Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles from the first two films, alongside Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and DeWanda Wise have also been tapped to co-star.

