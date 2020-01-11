Jeffree Star is getting candid about his relationship with Nathan Schwandt.

The makeup mogul confirmed that he and his boyfriend of five years have split in a 17-minute YouTube video, posted on his channel on Saturday.

"I never thought the day would come where I would be sitting here, talking about this. We've tried to film this 10 times now and I've cried every single time and… we are a few weeks of me and Nathan no longer being together," Star admits. "I don't even know where to begin."

"There's no easy way to say this, but we did break up," Star continues, explaining that he used this time to heal. The makeup mogul gets candid about how he and his "soulmate" have been through so much in the past years and knows that fans are shocked.

The two appeared to have ended things amicably, with Star praising Schwandt for being "the only man that was ever confident enough to love me."

Star made sure to point out in his video that he and Schwandt are still forever friends. "I will always have love for him, and are we in love with each other?" Star asks, before shaking his head and saying, "No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life."

"My life is so public and I think it just got to a breaking point," Star said of their relationship.

Rumors of a breakup had been circulating for a couple days after a series of canceled events and cryptic posts shared by Star. The YouTuber had also been quiet on all social media, as well as pulled out of the Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour "due to unforeseen personal reasons."

See more on Star and Schwandt's relationship in the video above.

