Jeffrey Tambor Accused Of Verbal Harassment by 'Arrested Development' Co-Star Jessica Walter

Arrested Development's Jessica Walter says co-star Jeffrey Tambor verbally harassed her on set.

The accusation came in a candid interview with the New York Times on Wednesday with Tambor, Walter and Arrested Development co-stars Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and David Cross.

"Let me just say one thing that I just realized in this conversation. I have to let go of being angry at him," she said, claiming, "He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. I have to let it go."

"And I have to give you a chance to, you know, for us to be friends again," she said, turning to Tambor.

"Absolutely," Tambor replied.

As Tambor sat just a few feet away during the interview, Walter claimed that in "almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set and it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now.”

ET has reached out to Netflix and reps for Tambor and Walter.

During the interview, Tambor said he has been coming to terms with his admittedly ill-tempered behavior, particularly on-set of Transparent.

"I’ve reckoned with this," he said, after being questioned on whether he would hire someone who behaves as he has admitted to doing on-set. "And I have, and am continuing to do. And I profusely have apologized."

"Ms. Walter is indeed a walking acting lesson. And on Transparent, you know, I had a temper and I yelled at people and I hurt people’s feelings. And that’s unconscionable, and I’m working on it and I’m going to put that behind me, and I love acting," he continued.

In November, Tambor was accused of sexual harassment by former assistant Van Barnes and his Transparent co-star, Trace Lysette. Tambor denied the claims at the time, calling them "baseless."

"I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator – ever," he said in a statement at the time. "I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express."

Tambor left Transparent in February in light of those allegations.

Arrested Development was recently renewed for a fifth season and producers decided to bring Tambor back despite the controversy over his alleged behavior on Transparent. The show returns to Netflix on May 29.

For more on the Transparent allegations, watch the video below.

