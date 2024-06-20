Jenna Dewan is a new mom -- again! The 43-year-old actress welcomed her third child on June 14, she announced on Instagram.

Dewan shares the newborn, along with 4-year-old Callum, with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. The Rookie actress is also mom to Everly, 11, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.

In the sweet post, Dewan revealed that the little one is a girl, a fact they waited to find out until her birth. As for the newborn's name, Dewan and Kazee went with Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee.

"From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives," Dewan captioned a post on Instagram, sharing the first photos of her newborn daughter. "Your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍."

In a statement to ET, a rep for Dewan added, "The entire family is thrilled and healthy."

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A source also tells ET that the couple are over the moon following the birth.

"Jenna and Steve are overjoyed with the birth of their daughter Rhiannon. The happy parents have always wanted to expand their family, and are looking forward to embarking on raising their daughter together," the source says. "Jenna's daughter Everly, and son Callum, are also excited for the arrival of their baby sister."

Dewan announced that her third baby was on the way in a January Instagram post. She also opened up about her pregnancy to Romper, telling the outlet that this will be her last child.

"You don't race to the end because this is the last time. So there's a bit of joy and a little sadness. I'm really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days," Dewan said of pregnancy. "I really love being a mom. That's something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now."

As for Kazee, to whom she got engaged in 2020, Dewan praised, "He's so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he's so loving, and he's funny, and he's really... he's just incredible."

"It's one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting," she added. "I'm so excited to see him with a little baby again."

