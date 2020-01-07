Ever dreamed you were playing hockey while pregnant then transformed into a balloon that couldn’t keep its skates on the ice for the game?



Welcome to Jenna Dewan’s second pregnancy!

The actress and dancer -- who has a 6-year-old daughter, Evie, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, and is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee -- is finding pregnancy “weird” and intense this time around.

“I had a dream the other night that I was playing hockey with all of these hockey players, and then all of a sudden we turned into balloons and we started floating,” Dewan, 39, shared during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday. “And, the problem was we couldn't keep our skates on the ice. I woke up and I was like, 'What was that? I need to feel grounded?’"

Dewan said that the whole experience of expecting her second child has been more intense compared to her “easy” pregnancy with Evie.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s been amazing. First pregnancy was really easy. Evie was like a dream pregnancy. This time around, [it’s] also really great, but everything’s happening faster. I’m swelling faster, I have heartburn faster, I was way more nauseous this time around, so it’s a little different.”

As for cravings, Dewan’s desire for fruit has been replaced by Taco Bell.

“With Evie I was super-healthy,” she said. “I would actually find I wanted grapefruit which was, like, ‘Thank you, Evie.’ Not this time. This time, I want junk food. I want everything bad. It was immediate. I was like, 'Where's the chips? Where's the Taco Bell?' I needed junk food."

Given that her second pregnancy has been such a contrast to her first, Clarkson suggested the differences could mean that “the opposite sex is happening,” to which Dewan responded, “I know, I know. We'll find out!"

Dewan reiterated how she was finding pregnancy harder this time while speaking to ET about her new Netflix musical drama, Soundtrack, recently.

"I felt a little bit more tired and nauseous this time around," she shared. "Overall, it's been great. I've definitely been working a lot throughout it, which has been a blessing in a lot of ways so I kind of keep going. Craving-wise, I'm craving a lot of junk food this time around."

She also dished on family life at home ahead of the baby’s arrival, sharing how music plays a significant role in the trio’s day-to-day life.

"It's pretty musical," Dewan said. "My daughter's pretty musical. Evie, she loves to dance and sing around the house. Steve's always playing music. We're always kind of dancing. It's a pretty musical household."

See more on Dewan below.

