Jessi Lawless and Jenna Jameson are "done." Lawless took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce she's splitting from Jameson after less than a year of marriage.

"There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce. And I'm making this video to confirm that," Lawless said in a video captioned: "It's done."

Lawless went on to claim that the 50-year-old former adult film star's alleged drinking led to her decision to end the marriage.

Lawless cited Jameson's allegedly broken sobriety as one of the reasons she was seeking an annulment. According to Lawless' filing, signed on April 15 and obtained by ET, she stated that her "consent to the marriage was obtained by fraud" because Jameson "advised that she was financially independent, debt free, and would contribute to the financial responsibility of the household. She didn't disclose that she had over $500,000 in tax debt prior to their marriage. The plaintiff entered into marriage with the promise that defendant would remain sober and has not kept that promise."

Per the filing, any of their community property has already been divided and Lawless is not requesting spousal support.

An hour after Lawless posted her video Jameson took to her Instagram Story and posted a cryptic message seemingly in response to Lawless' post saying, "I keep it classy."

"I wish Jessi all the best," Jameson later told ET in a statement.

Seemingly addressing Lawless' claim that she is drinking again, the performer told ET, "As someone who works hard on her sobriety, she hopes that anyone struggling with addiction or trying to stay sober has access to an empathic and loving support system."

"Research has shown that empathy and understanding are better responses to addiction than judgement, shaming, and moralizing," she continued. "Expressing your unconditional love and support may be one of the kindest things you can do. Let them know that you are there for them -- relapse or not, ten days sober or 200."

Concluded Jameson, "Unfortunately, in the past, due to cultural attitudes surrounding addiction, tactics such as shaming, humiliating, shouting and 'attack therapy' were commonplace. Currently, rehab centers recognize that this approach would constitute malpractice and would have no place in the delicate process of treatment. It is much more likely that clients will experience greater success when empathy is placed at the forefront of the client care process."

It wasn't so long ago when Jameson sat down with ET and shared that she was head-over-heels in love with the Born Lawless podcast host. They first met in 2022 and got engaged in April 2023. In June of that year, a rep for Jameson confirmed to ET, "Yes, Jenna and Jessi got married last month -- Jenna is madly in love and the happiest she has ever been in a relationship. Jessi definitely brings out the best in her!" According to Lawless' filing, they tied the knot on June 9, 2023.

"I love married life," Jameson shared with ET back in August, adding that Lawless is a perfect match for her.

"She's a really special girl to be able to be my wife," Jameson said. "I'm a very strong-willed person... I'm pretty wild, so I needed somebody that had her own fire and could handle me. I'm not easy. [But] she is a strong woman and she has her own life."

Jenna Jameson / Instagram

Jameson was previously married to Brad Armstrong from 1996 to 2001, and Jay Grdina from 2003 to 2007. She shares 14-year-old twin sons with former MMA star Tito Ortiz, and she gave birth in 2017 to a daughter, whom she shares with Lior Bitton.

When she sat down with ET, Jameson also shared that reality TV was also possibly in the now-former couple's future.

"Right now, I have a lot of things happening. My universe is swirling," Jameson shared. "A reality show is on the table, I also have a lot of other reality shows that will be happening already, contracts signed and everything, but I can't make the announcement yet."

Also in August, Jameson opened up about her dramatic weight-loss journey, fueled by a Keto diet and intermittent fasting. This was her way of taking her health back into her own hands following a nine-month hospital stay after she collapsed and lost her ability to walk.

She told ET that she "very suddenly" decided to break out of the hospital because she saw no progress after she was diagnosed "with a multitude of things," including Guillain-Barré syndrome and blood cancer. At one point, she was told she had one year to live.

Jameson told ET she reached her boiling point.

"I finally got to the point where I was like, 'I have to take my health into my own hands,' so I put myself in a wheelchair and I wheeled myself out of the hospital," Jameson said. "... I ended up just taking everything into my own hands and making it happen. I knew that I still had so much life left to live."

