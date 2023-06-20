Jenna Johnson Reveals Why Val Chmerkovskiy Was in the Emergency Room on His First Father's Day
Val Chmerkovskiy is on the mend after spending his first Father's Day in the hospital. Chmerkovskiy's wife, Jenna Johnson, took to her Instagram Stories Sunday to share what happened.
"Had plans to make something very creative and cute for this first Father's Day... but life had other plans :) Here we are driving to go do a double show day together ... and to do a show I've never done before. Sounds very like 'us,'" Johnson, who shares son Rome, 6 months, with the Dancing With the Stars pro shared. "Promise to celebrate you properly tomorrow my love."
Later, she shared video that showed Chmerkovskiy laying in a hospital bed, in good spirits but hooked up to a number of different monitors.
"LOL. His first Father's Day continues with more adventure...," the fellow dancer added.
On Monday, Johnson once again took to her Instagram Stories to update fans on his condition.
"I wanted to do a little update video on Val because so many people were so sweet and reached out and were very concerned," Johnson began. "He is doing great today. Basically, what had happened, he was violently ill for three whole days. And by violently ill, I mean he could not eat, first of all. Puked more than I'd ever seen anybody in my life throw up. It was insane."
The new mom continued, "All while doing four shows this past weekend. So, he was just like completely spent. Just frail. So, we went to the emergency room last night, and just wanted to check on his vitals, make sure everything was okay, and I'm so glad we did because they just loaded him with fluids and some IVs, and he is feeling so much better today."
As for their Father's Day celebrations, the couple postponed them to Monday, when they went out for brunch and a family walk. It marked the first time Chmerkovskiy had eaten in four days.
"The best daddy! Happy late Father's Day my love❤️," she captioned a video of the outing, which saw Chmerkovskiy playing with baby Rome.
The couple first announced Rome's arrival in January with a post on Instagram. "Our world is forever changed," Johnson and Chmerkovskiy both captioned a photo of Rome's hand holding on to his mother's thumb. The little bundle of joy was born on Jan. 10.
The couple opened up about parenthood during an appearance on Good Morning America in March.
"Those exhausting, tired moments when you're up at 4 a.m. together and you're like, 'Oh my gosh, that's my teammate and he's willing to do this with me,'" Johnson said of Chmerkovskiy, before adding of her son, "Even the hardest, most ruthless nights, the exhaustion, he's so worth it."
Chmerkovskiy added, "You have this playbook and the reality's that no one's paying attention to that. It takes on its own life, its own path."
Seeing his wife as a mom, Chmerkovskiy said, has only made him love her more.
"The rush of love, I think, definitely flooded me more in regards to my wife," he said. "I've never loved her more. I've never appreciated her more."
