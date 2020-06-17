Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her friend! The 51-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to send Courteney Cox some belated birthday wishes. The actress turned 56 on Monday.

In the first of four posts, Aniston shared a pic of a smiling Cox, writing, "Happy birthday to this amazing human."

A pic of the ladies spending time together came next, as did one of Cox making a silly face. Aniston even apologized for being a day late in marking the occasion.

The last shot was a throwback from the women's time starring on Friends, on which Aniston played Rachel Green and Cox played Monica Geller.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

On Cox's actual birthday, her other Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, shared photos of her and Cox snuggling with two dogs.

"Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial," Kudrow captioned her post. "My genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you"

Cox herself celebrated getting another year older by sporting a black bikini and diving into a pool with a giggle.

"Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf," she captioned the clip.

Watch the video below for more on Cox's birthday celebration.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Courteney Cox Do Slow-Motion Bikini Dive to Celebrate Her 56th Birthday This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Courteney Cox Does Slow-Motion Bikini Dive on Her 56th Birthday

Courteney Cox Shares Sweet Throwback of Coco for Her 16th Birthday

Watch Courteney Cox’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Do Her Makeup in Quarantine

Related Gallery